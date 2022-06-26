BIS Young Professionals Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 46 Posts; Salary Upto Rs 70,000

BIS Young Professionals Recruitment 2022: The Bureau of Indian Standards, BIS, is recruiting candidates for young professional posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for young professional posts by visiting the official website of BIS - bis.gov.in. The application process will close after 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar. A total of 46 positions in the organisation will be filled through this recruitment drive.

According to the official notice, "BIS offers excellent opportunities to Indian nationals with proven academic credentials, professional achievements, good working knowledge of technology-based skills on the computer, strong communication and interpersonal skills, and leadership qualities for engaging with BIS as Young Professionals (YPs)."

Vacancy Details

Standardization Department: 4 Posts

Research Analysis: 20 Posts

Management System Certification Department (MSCD): 22 Posts

BIS Young Professionals 2022: Educational qualification

Standardization Department

For this post, the candidate must have a 60% CGPA in the below-mentioned degrees.

Essential: B.Tech/B.E. or Master’s Degree in Metallurgical Engineering.

Desirable: Higher qualifications/Research Experience/Published Papers and post-qualification experience.

Research Analysis

60% CGPA is required in the following disciplines.

Essential: Graduation in any discipline.

Desirable: Higher qualifications/Research Experience/Published Papers and post-qualification.

Management System Certification Department (MSCD)

60% CGPA required in following disciplines.

Essential: Graduation in any discipline/Diploma in Engineering.

Desirable: Higher qualifications/Knowledge of Management System Certification Activity.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualifications, experience and other detailed provided in the application form.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for practical assessment, written assessment, technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc.

Salary

As per the official notice, " A consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs.70,000/- (Rupees Seventy Thousand only), fixed for two years, will be paid to the Young Professional. The remuneration is subject to statutory deductions."

BIS Young Professionals Recruitment 2022 | Here's how to apply

Visit the official website - bis.gov.in

Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate link.

Fill out the application form.

Upload all the required documents.

Submit and take a printout of the document for future use.

More details

Applicants are not required to pay any application fees.

The Young Professional shall follow the normal office working hours as prescribed i.e. 9.00 AM to 5.30 PM

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative