BNP Dewas Recruitment 2022: Here Is How To Apply For 81 Jr Technician Posts

BNP Dewas Recruitment 2022: Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP Dewas), Madhya Pradesh has invited applications for the post of Junior Technician. Interested candidates will have to apply on the official website bnpdewas.spmcil.com. BNP Dewas Jr Technician online application process will begin on February 26 and the deadline to apply is March 28, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 81 vacancies will be filled. Out of which 60 are for Ink Factory, 19 for Printing and 2 for Electrical. Important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

BNP Dewas Recruitment: Check important dates here

Applications has been started on February 26, 2022

The deadline to submit online application is March 28, 2022

BNP Dewas Junior Technician Salary and Age Limit

Junior Technician - Rs.18,780 and Rs. 67,390

The minimum age required to apply for BNP Dewas Junior Technician is 25 years

Check Educational Qualification Here

Junior Technician (Ink Factory) - Full-Time ITI certificate in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/ Printing Technology along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT. Junior Technician (Printing) - Full-time ITI certificate in Printing Trade viz Litho Offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Electroplating, Hand Composing, Pate Maker cum imposter along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT. Junior Technician (Electrical/IT) - Full-time ITI certificate in Electrical, Electronics along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT.

Here is how to apply