BOB Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 58 Contractual Posts; Check How To Apply

BOB recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from candidates who wish to work in the Wealth Management Services Department on a contract basis. Through this recruitment drive, Bank aims to fill 58 posts. The application window has already been opened on January 7. and interested candidates should make sure to apply by January 27, 2022. Interested candidates can check eligibility, selection process, and recruitment details here. For more information, they are free to go to the official website bankofbaroda.in. Application steps have also been mentioned below.

BOB Wealth Management Services Dept Vacancy: Check Details

28 posts of wealth strategist (Investment & Insurance)

20 posts of private banker – radiance private

2 posts of investment research manager (Portfolio & Data Analysis and Research)

2 posts of portfolio research analyst

1 post of NRI wealth products manager

1 post of product manager (Trade & Forex)

1 post of Trade Regulation –Sr. Manager

1 post of product head –private banking

1 post of group sales head

Applications invited for 1 post of head- wealth strategist (Investment & Insurance)

Here is the direct link to apply

Nature of contract

Candidates will be selected on a contract basis. At the initial level, the contract is of years which can be extended by the bank. The official notification reads, "Contractual Engagement for a period of 5 years, with a periodic performance review. The term of engagement may be extended at the option of the Bank."

Details of the selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their forms. Then they will have to go through a round of personal interviews and/or group discussions and/or any other selection method. Candidates can check the detailed notification for more details.

Application fees

All the candidates who belong to the general or OBC category will have to pay Rs. 600 as application fees and intimation charges. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PWD category will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates will also be charged an application fee of Rs 100. It is to be noted that the application fee is non-refundable. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications once before applying for the posts.

Image: Shutterstock