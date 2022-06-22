BOB SO Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 325 Specialist Officer & Other Posts

BOB SO Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Bank of Baroda, it has been announced that the bank is seeking candidates for Specialist Officer (SO) posts for the Corporate & Institutional Credit Department on a regular basis. Selected candidates will be hired as the Relationship Manager, Corporate and Inst. Credit Analyst, Corporate and Inst. Credit. The application process is underway and the candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website of the bank - bankofbaroda.in.

Interested and eligible candidates need to register by July 12, 2022, after which the application window will close. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the online exam followed by the Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI)/Psychometric Test or any other test/assessment. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 325 posts will be filled.

Important Dates

Events Date Starting date of Online Application June 22, 2022 Last Date of Online Application July 12, 2022 BOB Exam Date To be announced soon

BOB Recruitment 2022 | Educational Qualification

Relationship Manager and Corporate & Inst. Credit - Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course).

Credit Analyst - Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA

Corporate & Inst. Credit - Graduation (in any discipline) and CA

BOB SO Recruitment | SO Salary

MMGS II : Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180

MMGS III : Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230

SMG/S-IV : Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890

Bank of Baroda Recruitment | Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women is Rs 100/-

The application fee for GEN/ OBC /EWS candidates is Rs 600/-

BOB Recruitment Notification 2022

Bank of Baroda Recruitment | Here's how to apply for Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply, candidates need to visit the Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment website (www.bankofbaroda.co.in).

Step 2: Then, on the "Careers" Section and "Current Opportunities".

Step 3: Then, candidates need to click on "Apply Online" under "Recruitment of Specialist Officers for Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept on a regular basis".

Step 4: Candidates are then required to complete the registration process by submitting details.

Step 5: Next, pay the application fee to proceed.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future use.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative