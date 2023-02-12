BOI PO Recruitment 2023 For 500 Vacancies Begins, Check Pay Scale, Eligibility Here

BOI Recruitment 2023: Bank of India (BOI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment for the post of Probationary Officer. There are a total of 500 vacancies out of which 350 vacancies are for the post of credit officer in General Banking stream, 150 for the post of IT officer in the specialist stream. The online application process began on February 11 and the deadline to apply is February 25.

BOI PO Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I) 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Eligibility Criteria

For the post of Credit Officers As GBO – JMGS-I, a candidate must be aged between 20 and 29 years. He/She should have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

For the post of IT Officer As Specialist in JMGS-I, candidate must be aged between 20 and 29 years. He/She should possess any of the following educational qualification:

a) 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation

OR b) A graduate degree in any discipline AND Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications

OR c) A Graduate degree in any discipline AND having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level

BOI PO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection will be through online test, GD and personal interview. The online exam will comprise 5 papers including English language, reasoning and computer aptitude, general economy/banking awareness, data analysis/ interpretation, and English descriptive papers. The total marks of exam will be 225. The duration of exam is 210 minutes. A negaive marking 0.25 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Click here to read BOI PO Recruitment Notification 2023