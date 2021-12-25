Bombay HC Invites Applications For 247 Clerk Posts; Check Eligibility & How To Apply

Quick links:
The Bombay High Court has informed through a notification that it is inviting applications for 247 Clerk posts. As the registration window was opened on December 23, interested candidates can check eligibility and other recruitment details here. Interested candidates are required to apply by January 6, 2022. Moreover, candidates can apply for the post by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can also visit the official website bombayhighcourt.nic.in.
Candidates must have passed their graduation or any other equivalent degree from a recognised institute. However, as per the official notification released, preference would be given to law graduates. Further, candidates should also have knowledge of computers in order to apply for the posts.
Eligible candidates will get themselves registered. Further, those candidates, who would be shortlisted, have to appear for the screening test or written exam. The exam would be held for a duration of one hour and it would be of objective type. Candidates would be asked questions about General Knowledge, English, Marathi, Computer, Arithmetic, and General Intelligence.