Bombay HC Invites Applications For 247 Clerk Posts; Check Eligibility & How To Apply

The Bombay High Court has informed through a notification that it is inviting applications for 247 Clerk posts. As the registration window was opened on December 23, interested candidates can check eligibility and other recruitment details here. Interested candidates are required to apply by January 6, 2022. Moreover, candidates can apply for the post by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can also visit the official website bombayhighcourt.nic.in.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2021: Check important dates here

Application Process started on December 23, 2021

The deadline to apply is January 6, 2022

Age limit

The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 38 years of age as of December 13, 2021. However, certain age relaxations are allowed.

Bombay HC Recruitment 2021: Here is how to apply

Candidates will have to go to the official website -bombayhighcourt.nic.in

On the homepage, they should click on the "Recruitment Clerk 2021" notification

Candidates will then have to click on the Apply Online option

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to get themselves registered and then fill the application form

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25 before submitting the form

Candidates are advised to take printout of the form for future reference

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed their graduation or any other equivalent degree from a recognised institute. However, as per the official notification released, preference would be given to law graduates. Further, candidates should also have knowledge of computers in order to apply for the posts.

Bombay High Court Recruitment: Selection process

Eligible candidates will get themselves registered. Further, those candidates, who would be shortlisted, have to appear for the screening test or written exam. The exam would be held for a duration of one hour and it would be of objective type. Candidates would be asked questions about General Knowledge, English, Marathi, Computer, Arithmetic, and General Intelligence.