BPSC 66th CCE Interview: Mandatory Proformas For Candidates Uploaded, Check Details Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 66th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Interview call letters. Moreover, BPSC has also uploaded the proforma that has to be filled by the candidates and submit at the time of interview. The BPSC 66th interview round began on May 18 and will continue till June 22. The call letter and the two proformas of the candidates who have cleared BPSC 66th main exam have been uploaded on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 66th CCE Interview

A total of 1828 candidates have qualified to appear for the 66th BPSC interview. The call letters were issued on May 13. The candidates must also download the proforma 1 and proforma 2 from the official website and fill them properly. These duly filled proforma have to be brought and submitted when they are called for the interview.

The candidates have to fill their details like name, father's name, height, educational qualifications, address, contact information and other details in proforma 1. In the proforma 2, candidates have to mark their preferences for the post or services they wish to be appointed for if selected. Both the performas have to be printed, filled and submitted at the time of interview.

BPSC 66th CCE

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 953 candidates will be recruited after clearing the 66th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) interview round. BPSC 66th main exam main examination that was conducted on July 29, 30, and 31, 2022. The result highlights that a total of 1828 candidates have cleared the main examination.

