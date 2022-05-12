BPSC 66th CCE Interview Round Admit Card Released, Here's How To Download Call Letter

BPSC 66th CCE Interview: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the hall tickets for interview round of 66th Combined competitive exam and lecturer posts. The Commission will conduct the interview for the 66th Combined Competitive Exam from 18 May 2022. All those candidates who have qualified the mains exam in the 66th Combined (Mains) Competitive Exam and Lecturer posts can download their interview hall ticket now. It has been uploaded on the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC interview schedule

The commission had earlier released the interview schedule for the 66th Combined Competitive Exam. As per schedule, interview will be conducted between May 18 and June 4, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 953 candidates will be appearing in interview round for the 66 Combined Competitive Exam.

Commission will conduct the interview for the post of Lecturer, Arts & Craft in Govt. Training Colleges Limited Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 08/2016) on May 13-14, 2022.Interview for Lecturer post under Health & Physical Education in Govt. Training Colleges Limited Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 07/2016) is also scheduled on May 13-14, 2022.

Follow these steps to download BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC.i.e. Bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Interview Program: 66th Combined Competitive Examination on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will see the PDF of the BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule 2022

Step 4: Candidates should download BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule 2022

Step 5: They are advised to take its printout for future reference

Here is how to download BPSC 66th CCE admit card