BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule Out, Check Important Dates Here

BPSC interview schedule: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), on April 26, released the interview schedule for the 66th Combined Competitive Exam. The schedule has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by candidates who have qualified in the 66 Combined (Mains) Competitive Exam. To be noted that only those candidates who cleared the BPSC 66th CCE mains exam will be eligible to sit for final or the interview round.

The mains result highlights that a total of 1,828 candidates are eligible to appear for interview. The interview is scheduled to be conducted between May 18 and June 22, 2022. While appearing for the offline interview, candidates will have to carry essential documents with them. As of now, the hall tickets for interview round have not been released. Following the past trends, it is expected to be released a week before interview. Once released, it can be checked by following these steps. Those who have not yet chaceked the mains result, can do so by following these steps.

BPSC 66th Mains Result: Follow these steps to check

Step 1: Concerned candidates should go to the official website of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Results: 66th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination."

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where a new PDF file will open. The list of roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the exam will be there in PDF

Step 4: Candidates should download the file and keep a copy with themselves for future reference

Follow these steps to download BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC.i.e. Bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Interview Program: 66th Combined Competitive Examination on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will see the PDF of the BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule 2022

Step 4: Candidates should download BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule 2022

Step 5: They are advised to take its printout for future reference

BPSC 66th CCE Interview: How to download admit card