BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2022 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

BPSC prelims admit card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 67th prelims admit card 2022 today, April 25. Candidates who have applied for the 67th BPSC combined competitive exam (CCE) 2022 can now download their hall tickets online. The BPSC 67th CCE prelims admit card has been uploaded on bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 67th CCE Prelims will be held on May 8, 2022.

How to download BPSC 67th Admit card

Candidates should visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Enter their login credentials including username and password Then, click on Login and then click on the link for BPSC 67th admit card download Check the details, download admit card and take its printout so as to carry the same to the exam hall.

Direct link to download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022

BPSC 67th prelims exam 2022: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performances in three different rounds, including the preliminary examination (qualifying), the main examination, and the interview. All those candidates who have applied for the 67th BPSC exam can get information about the latest BPSC vacancies, syllabus, selection process, question paper, exam date, and cut-off on this website, or they can visit the official page of BPSC.

BPSC 67th Prelims Examination Pattern

The BPSC 67th Prelims exam will be for General Studies, carrying 150 marks.

The duration of the prelims exam is 2 hours.

The BPSC 67th Prelims exam is of qualifying nature only.

The BPSC 67th Mains Exam consists of four subjects: General Hindi, General Studies Paper 1 & Paper 2, and an optional paper.

The duration of each paper in the BPSC 67th Mains Exam is 3 hours.

The final merit list will be compiled solely on the basis of the marks obtained in the mains and the interview.

BPSC 67th Prelims CCE Date

Initially, the BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam was scheduled to be held on December 12, 2021. However, it got postponed to January 23, 2022. Then, the examination was scheduled to be held on April 30 but then it was postponed to May 7, 2022. Now, the exam is scheduled for May 8. The latest change in date was made because CBSE is conducting its paper on May 7 due to which there will be a lack of exam centres. It is to be mentioned that BPSC exam centres are allotted in most schools and colleges of Bihar. Now that the schools will be occupied with the board examinees on May 7, it will be difficult for BPSC to allot exam centres to its candidates.