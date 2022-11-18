BPSC 67th CCE Result Declared: Check Toppers List, Prelims Cut Off Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
BPSC 67th CCE Result declared: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results for the BPSC 67th Combined Preliminary Competitive Exam 2021. All those candidates who have appeared for the 67th CCE of the BPSC can check their scores by visiting the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Notably, the Commission will fill up to 802 vacancies in various state government departments. through this drive.
A total of 5,039 candidates belonging to the unreserved categories have cleared the BPSC exam, while 1,067 aspirants belonging to the EWS category have qualified for the examination. A total of 1,411 applicants from the SC category and 107 from the ST category passed the examination. In total, 11,607 candidates have cleared the exam.
All those candidates who have qualified for the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam and the interview. On the basis of their performance in the main exam and the interview, the commission will create the BPSC 67th final merit list. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.