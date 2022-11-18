BPSC 67th CCE Result Declared: Check Toppers List, Prelims Cut Off Here

BPSC 67th CCE Result declared: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results for the BPSC 67th Combined Preliminary Competitive Exam 2021. All those candidates who have appeared for the 67th CCE of the BPSC can check their scores by visiting the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Notably, the Commission will fill up to 802 vacancies in various state government departments. through this drive.

A total of 5,039 candidates belonging to the unreserved categories have cleared the BPSC exam, while 1,067 aspirants belonging to the EWS category have qualified for the examination. A total of 1,411 applicants from the SC category and 107 from the ST category passed the examination. In total, 11,607 candidates have cleared the exam.

BPSC 67th CCE Cut-off

The cut-off for the unreserved male category is 113 marks

While the cut-off mark for the unreserved female category is 109 marks.

BPSC 67th Prelims Result: 66th CCE Toppers

Sudhir Kumar - 1st topper

Ankit Kumar - 2nd topper

Brajesh Kumar - 3rd topper

BPSC 67th CCE Result 2021: Here's how to check the BPSC 67th CCE scores

Step 1: To view the BPSC 67th CCE Result, candidates must go to the BPSC official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "BPSC 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination Results."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the required credentials.

Step 4: Then, check the result and save it for future needs.

Here's direct link to check BPSC 67th Prelims CCE Result - Click Here

All those candidates who have qualified for the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam and the interview. On the basis of their performance in the main exam and the interview, the commission will create the BPSC 67th final merit list. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative