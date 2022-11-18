BPSC 67th CCE Result Released: 11,607 Candidates Pass Exam; Here's Direct Link

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam 2021. All those candidates, who have appeared for the BPSC 67th CCE, can check their scores by visiting the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. This year, the 67th combined preliminary and competitive re-exam was held on September 30, and the commission also released the final answer key along with cut-off marks for various categories.

Here's how to check the BPSC 67th CCE Result

Step 1: To view the BPSC 67th CCE Result, candidates must go to the BPSC official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "BPSC 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination Results."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the required credentials.

Step 4: Then, check the result and save it for future needs.

Here's direct link to check BPSC 67th Prelims CCE Result - Click Here

11,607 candidates qualify for BPSC 67th CCE

A total of 5,039 candidates belonging to the unreserved categories have cleared the BPSC exam, while 1,067 aspirants belonging to the EWS category qualified for the examination. A total of 1,411 applicants from the SC category and 107 from the ST category passed the examination. In total, 11,607 candidates have cleared the exam.

More details

All candidates who passed the preliminary exam are now eligible to take the main exam. The provisional answer key was released on the website on October 1, and the candidates were given the option to challenge the answer key until October 12. For fresh updates and more information, it is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative