Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice for candidates who will appear for the interview round of the 67th combined competitive exam. The BPSC 67th interview rounds will be held between October 9 to 20, except October 15. Candidates will have to bring the original copies of the documents uploaded on the website at the time of registration. The candidates must also download the uploaded documents from their login dashboard.

The documents will have a watermark of BPSC. They must take a printout of those documents and bring the hard copy with the original ones at the time of the interview. Click here to read the official notice. BPSC has already released the call letters for the interview round. Candidates can download their BPSC interview call letters from the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in after logging in through their roll number.

BPSC 67th Interview: Documents required

They must also bring the required documents related to their educational qualifications, age proof, and others as well as photo ID proof and 2 latest passport-size photographs. Candidates must note that they must bring two copies of self-attested documents along with the originals at the time of the interview. The list of documents can be found in the official notice released by BPSC.

Click here to check the list of documents required.

A total of 2104 candidates have qualified for the interview round. The BPSC Main exam was conducted on December 30, 31, 2022, and January 7, 2023, at various centres in the state capital Patna.