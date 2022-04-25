BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 Releasing Today At Bpsc.bih.nic.in; See How To Download

BPSC 67th prelims admit card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is scheduled to release the 67th prelims admit card 2022 today, April 25. Candidates who have applied for the 67th BPSC combined competitive exam (CCE) 2022 will be able to download their hall tickets today. BPSC will conduct the preliminary test on May 8.

BPSC 67th prelims admit card 2022

The link to download BPSC 67th prelims admit card is expected to be released around 10 am on April 25. Once released, the registered candidates will be able to download it from the official website. The BPSC 67th CCE prelims admit card will be uploaded on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

How to download BPSC 67th Admit card

Once it is released, candidates should visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Enter their credentials including Username and password Then, click on Login and then click on the link for BPSC 67th admit card download Check the details, download admit card and take its printout so as to carry the same to the exam hall.

BPSC 67th Prelims CCE Date

Initially, the BPSC 67th CCE prelims exam was scheduled to be held on December 12, 2021. However, it got postponed to January 23, 2022. Then, the examination was scheduled to be held on April 30 but then it was postponed to May 7, 2022. Now, the exam is scheduled for May 8. The latest change in date was made because CBSE is conducting its paper on May 7 due to which there will be a lack of exam centres. It is to be mentioned that BPSC exam centres are allotted in most schools and colleges of Bihar. Now that the schools will be occupied with the board examinees on May 7, it will be difficult for BPSC to allot exam centres to its candidates.

BPSC 67th prelims exam 2022

The registration process for the BPSC 67th CCE began on September 30 and concluded on November 15, 2021. The selection of the candidates will be based on three different rounds, including the preliminary examination (qualifying), the main examination, and the interview. All those candidates who have applied for the 67th BPSC exam can get information about the latest BPSC vacancies, syllabus, selection process, question paper, exam date, and cut-off on this website, or they can visit the official page of BPSC.

BPSC 67th Prelims Examination Pattern