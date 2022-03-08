BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 Date Revised, Exam To Be Held In May

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released a revised notification for the 67th BPSC Exam 2022. As per the notification released by BPSC, the examination that was scheduled to be held in April will now be conducted in May. This is not the first time BPSC has postponed the examination date. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 12, 2021, and it got postponed to January 23, 2022. This time the examination was scheduled to be held on April 30 and it has now been postponed to May 7, 2022.
BPSC will release the detailed schedule of the examination on the commission's website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in, in some time. The registration process for the BPSC 67th CCE began on September 30 and conclude on November 15, 2021
The selection of the candidates will be based on three different rounds, including the preliminary examination (qualifying), the main examination, and the interview. All those candidates who have applied for the 67th BPSC exam can get information about the latest BPSC vacancies, syllabus, selection process, question paper, exam date, and cut-off on this website, or they can visit the official page of BPSC.