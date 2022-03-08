BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 Date Revised, Exam To Be Held In May

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released a revised notification for the 67th BPSC Exam 2022. As per the notification released by BPSC, the examination that was scheduled to be held in April will now be conducted in May. This is not the first time BPSC has postponed the examination date. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 12, 2021, and it got postponed to January 23, 2022. This time the examination was scheduled to be held on April 30 and it has now been postponed to May 7, 2022.

BPSC will release the detailed schedule of the examination on the commission's website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in, in some time. The registration process for the BPSC 67th CCE began on September 30 and conclude on November 15, 2021

The selection of the candidates will be based on three different rounds, including the preliminary examination (qualifying), the main examination, and the interview. All those candidates who have applied for the 67th BPSC exam can get information about the latest BPSC vacancies, syllabus, selection process, question paper, exam date, and cut-off on this website, or they can visit the official page of BPSC.

BPSC 67th prelims date 2022 | Official Notice

BPSC 67th prelims date 2022 revised | Check Examination Pattern

The BPSC 67th Prelims exam will be of General Studies, carrying 150 marks.

The duration of the prelims exam is 2 hours.

The BPSC 67th Prelims exam is of qualifying nature only.

The BPSC 67th Mains Exam consists of four subjects: General Hindi, General Studies Paper 1 & Paper 2, and an optional paper.

The duration of each paper in the BPSC 67th Mains Exam is 3 hours.

The final merit list will be compiled solely on the basis of the marks obtained in the mains and the interview.

Here's how to download BPSC 67th Admit card

Once it is released, candidates should visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Enter their credentials including Username and password

Then, click on Login and then click on the link for BPSC 67th admit card download

Check the details, download admit card and take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

Image: Shutterstock