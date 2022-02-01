BPSC 67th Prelims Exam Date Announced, Check Revised Date Here

BPSC 67th prelims date has been announced by Bihar Public Service Commission. BPSC has announced a new date for the 67th Combined Prelims Competitive Exam (CCE). Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 23 but it was deferred. As per the notice released by BPSC, the prelims exam will be conducted on April 30, 2022. It is to be noted that the date announced is tentative in nature. The Commission is expected to release a detailed exam schedule soon. The BPSC 67th PT date 2022 notice can be checked on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Recruitment: Check selection process here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 726 candidates will be selected to fill vacant posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be selected on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam, and those who pass the main exam will be eligible for the interview round.

Earlier, in November, the Bihar government announced an incentive amount worth Rs 1 lakh for the general category of women aspirants qualifying in the central and state civil service examinations. As per media reports, the Women and Child Development Corporation (WCDC) of the state government have also announced that it would provide some amount to female candidates for preparing for the main examination and interview. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to be updated about the admit card release date.

How to download BPSC 67th Admit card