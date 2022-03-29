BPSC 67th Prelims Exam Date Revised Again, Check New Date Here

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission has once again revised the date for conducting BPSC 67th prelims exam 2022. Earlier, BPSC had scheduled to conduct the prelims test on May 7. However, it has again been postponed.

BPSC 67th prelims exam new date

BPSC will conduct the 67th prelims exam on May 8, 2022. The change in date has been made because CBSE is conducting its paper on May 7 due to which there will be a lack of exam centres. It is to be mentioned that BPSC exam centres are allotted in most schools and colleges of Bihar. Now that the schools will be occupied with the board examinees on May 7, it will be difficult for BPSC to allot exam centres to its candidates.

It is to be mentioned that this is not the first time BPSC has postponed the examination date. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 12, 2021, and it got postponed to January 23, 2022. Then, the examination was scheduled to be held on April 30 but then it was postponed to May 7, 2022. Now, the exam is scheduled for May 8.

Click here to check BPSC 67th PT revised date notice

The registration process for the BPSC 67th CCE began on September 30 and concluded on November 15, 2021.The selection of the candidates will be based on three different rounds, including the preliminary examination (qualifying), the main examination, and the interview. All those candidates who have applied for the 67th BPSC exam can get information about the latest BPSC vacancies, syllabus, selection process, question paper, exam date, and cut-off on this website, or they can visit the official page of BPSC.

BPSC 67th Prelims Examination Pattern

The BPSC 67th Prelims exam will be for General Studies, carrying 150 marks.

The duration of the prelims exam is 2 hours.

The BPSC 67th Prelims exam is of a qualifying nature only.

The BPSC 67th Mains Exam consists of four subjects: General Hindi, General Studies Paper 1 & Paper 2, and an optional paper.

The duration of each paper in the BPSC 67th Mains Exam is 3 hours.

The final merit list will be compiled solely on the basis of the marks obtained in the mains and the interview.

