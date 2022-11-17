BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022: CCE Results Expected To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to announce the results of the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) today. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the answer key, but it is expected that the commission will release the results today on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This year, a total of 6 lakh candidates registered for the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Exam. Out of these 4.75 lakh candidates took part in the examination. According to the schedule, the BPSC 67th CEE Mains Examination is expected to be held on December 29, and the results are expected to be released on March 14 next year. It is advised that candidates must follow the below given step-by-step process to check the BPSC 67th Prelims Result.

Websites to check BPSC 67th Prelims Result

bpsc.bih.nic.in

onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022: Here's how to check the BPSC Result 2022

Step 1: In order to check the BPSC result, candidates are required to visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Then click on the appropriate link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must then log in with their credentials.

Step 4: The BPSC 67th prelims result (2022) will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key and print it for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates must keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative