BPSC 68th Main Admit Card 2023 Out; Here's How To Download Mains Hall Ticket

BPSC 68th main admit card has been released at bpsc.bih.nic.in. See how to download BPSC mains hall ticket online. See full details here

Nandini Verma
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 68th mains admit card. Candidates who have cleared the BPSC prelims exam and have registered for the main exam can download their hall tickets online. The BPSC mains hall ticket is uploaded on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

BPSC will conduct it's 68th mains exam on May 12, 17, and 18. The prelims exam was conducted on February 12. Over 2.5 lakh candidates took the prelims exam. The results were declared on March 27. A total of 3,590 candidates were qualified for the main exam. 

How to download BPSC Mains admit card 2023 

Visit the official website - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Log in using your registration number and password

Now, click on BPSC mains admit card link 

Key in the required credentials and submit

Your BPSC Mains admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its prinout. 

BPSC 68th mains exam 2023

A total of 324 vacancies for various posts such as Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Assistant Director, etc. will be filled through this recruitment drive.

