BPSC 68th Prelims Exam Concludes, Objections Invited Against Error In Question Paper

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the 68th prelims combined competitive exam (CCE) on February 12. Around 4.3 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the 68th BPSC Prelims exam. BPSC in its latest notice has asked the candidates to submit their representations or objections if they found any error in the questions asked in the preliminary test.

Candidates who wish to raise any objections against the questions of BPSC PT (GS paper) can send their representations to the BPSC office via e-mail. The objections can be sent to bpscpat-bih.nic.in on or before February 16, 2023.

BPSC 68th Prelims

The 68th BPSC prelims exam began at 12 noon and concluded at 2 pm. BPSC aims to fill a total of 324 vacancies for various posts such as Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Assistant Director, etc. through this recruitment drive. This year, BPSC has introduced a negative marking scheme for CCE. A total of 805 exam centres were set up across the 38 districts of Bihar for BPSC 68th Prelims exam. Around 4.34 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the exam out of which 1.5 lakh candidates are female. Around 7,000 are Divyang candidates.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had earlier informed the candidates that a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be there for each wrong answer. A deduction of 0.25 mark will also be there for using eraser or whitener. However, these are banned inside the exam hall.

Moreover, candidates who will be found spreading rumours about the exam will be banned from taking any exam for the next three years. Their details will also be submitted to other states' public service commission (PSCs) as well as Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Moreover, those who will be found using any unfair means will be banned from appearing in the exams for the next five years.