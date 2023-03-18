BPSC 68th Prelims Final Answer Key: Commission Releases Explanations Regarding Objections

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the 68th combined competitive prelims exam 2023.BPSC 68th prelims exam was held on February 12, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on March 4. The Commission had invited the candidates to challenge any answer key.

BPSC releases explanations regarding objections against 46 answer keys

Subject experts had analysed the objections raised by the candidates but none of the challenges was considered to be correct. Hence, BPSC has not revised the answer key. However, the Commission has uploaded the final answer keys with explanations regarding the objections raised on 46 answers and hence proving them correct. Candidates can check the BPSC 68th prelims final answer key and the explanations on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

How to download BPSC 68th prelims final answer key 2023

Candidates are required to visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The hompage will appear on the screen. Click on the link that reads 'Final Answer Keys :: General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D.'

The answer key will appear on the screen. Check the same.

Candidates can download and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Click here to read the explanations.

Click here to see BPSC 68th prelims final answer key.

BPSC 68th prelims exam 2023

BPSC aims to fill a total of 324 vacancies for various posts such as Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Assistant Director, etc. through this recruitment drive. This year, BPSC has introduced a negative marking scheme for CCE.