BPSC 68th Prelims On Feb 12; Check New Rules, Reporting Time And Other Instructions Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to conduct its 68th combined competitive examination (prelims) on February 12, 2023. Over 4 lakh candidates will appear for 68th BPSC Preliminary exam. Nodal officers of all districts of Bihar held a meeting at BPSC office about the preparations and changes in the rules of exams on Monday. A total of 324 vacancies for various posts such as Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Assistant Director, etc. will be filled through this recruitment drive.

BPSC 68th Prelims Reporting Time

As per the new rules, candidates appearing in the exam will get entry to the exam hall from 9.30 am. The entry gate will be closed one hour before the commencement of exam i.e, 11 am. The exam will begin at 12 noon and conclude at 2 pm. Candidates must reach the exam centre before time to avoid any problem. After the exam is over, the OMR sheets will be sealed in front of the candidates after which they will be allowed to exit.

BPSC 68th PT 2023

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has informed the candidates that a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be there for each wrong answer. A deduction of 0.25 mark will also be there for using eraser or whitener. However, these are banned inside the exam hall.

Candidates who will be found spreading rumours about the exam will be banned from taking any exam for the next three years. Their details will also be submitted to other state public service commission (PSCs) as well as Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Moreover, those who will be found using any unfair means will be banned from appearing in the exams for the next five years.

BPSC Exam Centres

A total of 805 exam centres have been set up across the 38 districts of Bihar for BPSC 68th Prelims exam. Around 4.34 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the exam out of which 1.5 lakh candidates are female. Around 7,000 are Divyang candidates.

BPSC Admit Card for 68th Prelims Exams

BPSC has released the 68th CCE Prelims admit cards on January 28. Registered candidates can download their admit card online from the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Follow the steps given below to download BPSC admit card.

Candidates need to visit the official website of the BPSC at onlinebpsc.bih.nic.in to download the BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card.

Key in your login credentials on the homepage

The admitted card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Candidates should keep a hard copy of the admit card.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Direct link to download BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card

BPSC 68th CCE: Important Dates