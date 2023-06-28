BPSC 69th CCE Notification 2023 Out, 235 Vacancies On Offer, Application Begins On July 15

BPSC 69th notification 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, has published the notification for the 69th exam. According to BPSC 69th notification 2023, the registration procedure will commence on July 5 and will conclude on August 5. Candidates who are interested and find themselves eligible can apply for the BPSC 69th combined competitive exam by visiting the BPSC official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This year's recruitment drive will fill 346 vacancies out of which 235 are for 69th CCE and 111 for other recruitments. Apart from vacancies for the 69th combined competitive exam, there are 111 posts for child development project manager (10) finance officer (100) and police sub-inspector (technical) (01).

BPSC 69th CCE: Eligibility Criteria | Age Limit | Selection Procedure

As per the 69th BPSC CCE notification, candidates who present their candidature must have a graduation degree from a recognised university or institute. The average maximum age limit is 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for females, while it is different for various posts based on the category of the candidates. Also, check the BPSC 69th notification 2023 to know more about the combined competitive exam.

BPSC 69th CCE: Selection procedure

Candidates will have to clear a prelims exam followed by a mains exam and a personal interview. The examination will be of two hours comprising 150 objective-type questions based on general studies. There will be negative marking for wrong answers. All those candidates who qualify for the prelims exam will be called for the BPSC 69th mains exams. According to the official notice, the candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the BPSC 69th prelims exam to qualify for the examination.

BPSC 69th notification 2023: Application procedure | Fees | Pay scale

It must be noted that the application form for the BPSC 69th prelims exam 2023 will be accepted on the official website only, by registering on the official portal. Candidates will need a valid email address and mobile number to complete the registration procedure. General category students will have to pay Rs. 600, while SC/ST students will have to pay Rs. 150 as application fees and Rs. 150 for disabled candidates. The application fees should be paid via credit/debit card or net banking. The pay scale will be based on Level - 7 and Level - 9.