BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Registration Begins, See How To Apply, Direct Link Here

BPSC 69th Prelims 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, has released the registration forms for the 69th combined competitive exam. The last date to apply is August 5. Candidates who are interested and find themselves eligible can apply for the BPSC 69th combined competitive exam by visiting the BPSC official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration will be done through One-Time- Registration (OTR) process.

BPSC will fill 346 vacancies out of which 235 are for 69th CCE and 111 for other recruitments, through this exam. Apart from vacancies for the 69th combined competitive exam, there are 111 posts for child development project manager (10) finance officer (100), and police sub-inspector (technical) (01).

BPSC 69th Notification 2023

Direct link to apply online.

How to register for BPSC 69th prelims exam

Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, and click on the ‘Apply Online’ option on the left-hand side of the screen

Then click on the ‘B.P.S.C. 69th prelims CCE Online Application’ link that appears on the screen

After being redirected to the one-time-registration (OTR) form will open

Enter the required details and register yourself

Now, click on the login tab

Key in your registration number and password

Fill out the form

Upload documents and photographs and make the payment of application fees.

Once all the steps are done, click on submit.

Candidates should download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

BPSC 69th CCE: Eligibility Criteria | Age Limit | Selection Procedure

As per the 69th BPSC CCE notification, candidates who present their candidature must have a graduation degree from a recognised university or institute. The average maximum age limit is 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for females, while it is different for various posts based on the category of the candidates. Also, check the BPSC 69th notification 2023 to know more about the combined competitive exam.

BPSC 69th CCE: Selection procedure

Candidates will have to clear a prelims exam followed by a mains exam and a personal interview. The examination will be of two hours comprising 150 objective-type questions based on general studies. There will be negative markings for wrong answers. All those candidates who qualify for the prelims exam will be called for the BPSC 69th mains exams. According to the official notice, the candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the BPSC 69th prelims exam to qualify for the examination.

BPSC 69th notification 2023: Application procedure | Fees | Pay scale

It must be noted that the application form for the BPSC 69th prelims exam 2023 will be accepted on the official website only, by registering on the official portal. Candidates will need a valid email address and mobile number to complete the registration procedure. General category students will have to pay Rs. 600, while SC/ST students will have to pay Rs. 150 as application fees and Rs. 150 for disabled candidates. The application fees should be paid via credit/debit card or net banking. The pay scale will be based on Level - 7 and Level - 9.