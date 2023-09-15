BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card Download Link Here; See How To Download BPSC Hall Ticket

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 today, September 15, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their BPSC admit card from the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. A direct link and steps to download the hall ticket are given below.

How to download BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the 'Apply Online tab

You will be redirected to onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Log in using your username and password

Click on the BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 link

Your BPSC admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Download and take its printout.

As per the official notice, candidates must log in to their dashboard and upload their latest passport-size photo in JPEG format (25 kb) before downloading their admit card. They must take two printouts of their admit card. One signed copy of the hall ticket will have to be submitted to the invigilator at the exam centre on the day of the exam.

The BPSC 69th CCE prelims will be conducted on September 30. The exam will be held in a single shift from 12 to 2 pm across the state. Candidates must note that exam centre codes will be mentioned on their admit cards. However, the details of the exam city and centre will be uploaded on September 26.

BPSC Prelims Negative Marking

BPSC has announced that 1/3rd of the marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The exam will be objective in nature. There will be multiple-choice-type questions. Click here to read the official notice. BPSC aims to fill a total of 475 vacancies through this exam.

BPSC 69th prelims exam pattern

Candidates will have to clear a prelims exam followed by a mains exam and a personal interview. The BPSC 69th prelims examination will be of two hours comprising 150 objective-type questions based on general studies. All those candidates who qualify for the prelims exam will be called for the BPSC 69th mains exams. According to the official notice, the candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the BPSC 69th prelims exam to qualify for the examination.