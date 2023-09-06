BPSC 69th Prelims Exam Date: BPSC PT On September 30; Check Negative Marking Rule Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the date to conduct the 69th combined competitive prelims exam. The BPSC 69th CCE prelims will be held on September 30. The exam will be held in a single shift from 12 to 2 pm. The exam schedule can be checked on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Prelims Negative Marking

BPSC has announced that 1/3rd of the marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The exam will be objective in nature. There will be multiple choice-type quesitons. Click here to read official notice. BPSC aims to fill a total of 475 vacancies through this exam.

BPSC 69th prelims exam pattern

Candidates will have to clear a prelims exam followed by a mains exam and a personal interview. The BPSC 69th prelims examination will be of two hours comprising 150 objective-type questions based on general studies. All those candidates who qualify for the prelims exam will be called for the BPSC 69th mains exams. According to the official notice, the candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the BPSC 69th prelims exam to qualify for the examination.