BPSC 69th Prelims Exam On Sept 30; Check Reporting Time, Important Instructions Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 69th combined competitive exam (CCE) preliminary on September 30, Saturday. The BPSC 69th prelims exam will be conducted from 12 pm to 2 pm. The entry gate of the exam centres will open 2 and a half hour before the commencement of exam i.e., at 9.30 am and will close one hour before the exam i.e. at 11 am.

The OMR sheets will be given to the candidates 45 minutes before the commencement of exam i.e., at 11.15 am. After the exam is over, their OMR sheets will be put in a sealed box in front of the candidates, after which they can leave the centre.

This year, a total of 270412 candidates have applied for 429 vacancies. The exam will be held at 488 exam centres across 31 district headquarters. 35 exam centres have been set in the state capital, Patna where 20980 candidates will appear. Candidates will be frisked at the time of entry and their e-admit card will be matched with their Aadhar Card. The bar-code of Aadhar card will be scanned and then the photgraphs of the candidates will have to be matched. Attendance will be marked through face recognition and bio-metric attendance system.

Candidates will have to submit their belongings in a dedicated room at the exam centres. Those who bring their mobile phones with them will have to switch it off and submit in the room which will be locked as the exam begins. They will have to collect their belongings while exiting the centre.

BPSC 69th prelims exam: Important Instructions