BPSC AAO Exam Date 2021: BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Exam To Be Held On June 18

BPSC AAO Exam 2022: The examination date for the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination has been announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). According to the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 2022. However, the commission has said that a "change in the exam date is possible due to administrative reasons," per the official notice. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill a total of 138 posts in the organization.

As per the official notice, the application forms were invited between April and May last year, on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by the main written exam and interview round. Candidates aged between 21 to 37 Years are eligible to apply and there is an age relaxation of up to 3 years for BC/EBC/ UR females and 5 years for SC/ ST candidates.

BPSC AAO 2022 Exam Date: Official Notice

BPSC AAO Exam: Vacancy details

UR- 54

EWS-14

SC- 22

ST- 02

EBC- 25

BC- 17

BC (Female) -04

Total- 138

BPSC AAO 2021 Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by an interview round. The first test or the preliminary written test will comprise of 150 marks questions with a duration of two hours. Those who clear the preliminary exam will have to clear the main examination i.e. the second round of written tests. Lastly, the interview round will comprise 120 marks.

BPSC Assistant Audit Officer: Examination Pattern

The preliminary examination will consist of objective-type MCQ-based questions.

The examination will be conducted for 2 hours and will consist of a total of 150 marks.

Candidates who will be declared qualified for the mains will have to appear for three subjects—Hindi (100 marks), General Studies-I (300), and General Studies-II (300), and an optional subject of 300 marks.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative