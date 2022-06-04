Last Updated:

BPSC AE Exam 2022: Assistant Engineer (Civil) 2022 Exam Postponed, Check Notice Here

BPSC AE exam 2022: BPSC has postponed the Assistant Engineer (Civil) 2022 exam. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 2 & 3, 2022.

BPSC

BPSC assistant engineer exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released a notice which informs about the postponement of BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) 2022 exam. The notice has been uploaded don the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The reason for postponing the exam is not clear yet. The commission has said that the exam which was scheduled to be conducted on July 2 and July 3, 2022 stands postponed. As of now, the revised date has not been announced. However, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the same. Admit card release date will also be announced on the official website.

BPSC Assistant engineer exam postponed notice: Here's how to check

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Important Notice: Regarding postponement of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examinations scheduled on 02.07.2022 & 03.07.2022. (Advt. No. 03/2020, 08/2020 & 09/2020)"
  • Step 3: The postponement notice will be opened up on screen
  • Step 4: Go through the same and download it

Simple steps to download the BPSC AE hall ticket 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates will have to go to the official BPSC website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Call Letter 2022 link on the homepage
  • Step 3: BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Admit Card 2022 page will open
  • Step 4: Enter the login details - Username and Password
  • Step 5: BPSC Call Letter 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Download the BPSC AE admit card
  • Step 7: Take a printout of the same for further references 

BPSC recruitment: Check selection process here

Following the pattern BPSC invites applications from eligible candidates first and then those who fulfill the criteria are called for prelims exam. Only those who clear the prelims are eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The last step of recruitment is the interview round. Only those candidates who clear all the rounds are selected to fill the vacanct posts.

