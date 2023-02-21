BPSC Allows 68th PT Candidates To Edit Self-assessment Marks, Tentative Cutoff Mark Out

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has given an opportunity to the candidates who have appeared for the 68th combined competitive prelims exam to edit their self-assessment marks entry online. BPSC conducted the 68th civil services prelims exam on February 12. The Commission had asked the candidates to self-assess their performance and upload the possible marks that can be obtained by them in the exam. BPSC has already released the answer key for the 68th prelim exam.

Candidates can tally their responses with the answer key and get a rough idea of how much he/she can score. One can also challenge the answer key if any key is found incorrect. The representations can be submitted by February 28.

BPSC 68th Prelims Cutoff mark

As per the marks entered by candidates till now, the expected cutoff for BPSC 68th prelims exam will be 100. The tentative cutoff mark shared by BPSC is based on the marks entered by candidates after self-assessing their performances. Till now, 13796 candidates have self-assessed and entered their possible scores.

BPSC 68th prelims self-assessment marks entry

BPSC in its previous notice had informed the candidates that they will get only one chance to feed their self-assessment marks online. However, the commission has now allowed them to edit their entry once. Candidates who have entered their marks and want to make changes in their entry can do it now by logging in to the BPSC Dashboard on its official website- onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 68th Prelims: Negative Marking Scheme

While assessing the score, candidates must note that a 0.25 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had already informed the candidates that a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be there for each wrong answer. A deduction of 0.25 mark will also be there for using an eraser or whitener.

How to raise objections against BPSC answer key

Candidates who wish to raise objections against any key can do so by February 28. They must mention the question number and correct answer with a valid document for proof and send it to the BPSC office in Patna through post. The envelope should contain the name of the exam on top. This should reach the BPSC office by February 28.

BPSC civil services prelims exam

Around 4.3 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the 68th BPSC Prelims exam held on 12th February. The 68th BPSC prelims exam began at 12 noon and concluded at 2 pm. BPSC aims to fill a total of 324 vacancies for various posts such as Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Assistant Director, etc. through this recruitment drive. This year, BPSC has introduced a negative marking scheme for CCE. A total of 805 exam centres were set up across the 38 districts of Bihar for BPSC 68th Prelims exam. Around 4.34 lakh candidates registered to appear for the exam out of which 1.5 lakh candidates are female. Around 7,000 are Divyang candidates.