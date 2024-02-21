English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 13:43 IST

BPSC Assistant Architect Recruitment 2024: Application begins for 106 vacancies, here's how to apply

BPSC has commenced the application procedure for the role of Assistant Architect under the Building Construction Department for 106 vacancies. Here's link.

Nandini Verma
BPSC
BPSC | Image:Republic World
  • 2 min read
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has commenced the application procedure for the role of Assistant Architect under the Building Construction Department, Government of Bihar. Aspiring candidates can apply online through the official website, www.bpsc.bih.nic.in, until March 11.

Direct Application Link: BPSC Recruitment 2024

Click here for BPSC official notification. 

Vacancy Details for BPSC Recruitment 2024: The recruitment aims to fill 106 positions across various categories. The distribution of vacancies is as follows:

  • Unreserved category: 26
  • Economically Weaker Section: 11
  • Scheduled Cast: 21
  • Scheduled Tribe: 2
  • Extremely Backward Class: 27
  • Backward Class: 19

Application Fee for BPSC Recruitment 2024: Candidates falling under the SC, ST, Female, or PWD categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹200. For candidates from other categories, the fee is ₹750.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must hold a Bachelor of Architecture degree from a recognized university or institute and be registered with the Council of Architecture, New Delhi.

Age Limit for BPSC Recruitment 2024: The minimum age is 21 years, and the maximum age varies according to categories - 37 years for unreserved males, 40 years for unreserved females, backward class, extremely backward class (both male and female), and 42 years for scheduled cast and scheduled tribe.

How to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2024:

  1. Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
  2. Click on the "Apply" link on the homepage.
  3. Register and proceed with the application.
  4. Fill in the required details and upload necessary documents.
  5. Submit the form and retain a printout for future reference.

 

 

 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 13:43 IST

