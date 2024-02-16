English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:22 IST

BPSC assistant architect recruitment notification 2024 out for 106 vacancies, details here

BPSC Assistant Architect Recruitment Notification 2024 has been released at bpsc.bih.nic.in. There are a total of 106 vacancies. Application begins on Feb 21.

Nandini Verma
BPSC
BPSC | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recently issued a notification for the recruitment of 106 Assistant Architects in the state government. The BPSC Assistant Architect Notification 2024 was officially released on February 15, 2024. Eligible candidates are invited to apply online for the BPSC Assistant Architect Vacancy 2024 through the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, starting from February 21, 2024.

  • Important Dates:
    • Apply start: February 21, 2024
    • Apply Last Date: March 11, 2024
    • Exam Date: To be notified later

 

  • Application Fees:
    • General: Rs. 750/-
    • SC/ ST/ PWD/ Female: Rs. 200/-
    • Mode of Payment: Online

BPSC Assistant Architect Vacancy Details and Qualification:

  • Age Limit: The age limit for BPSC Assistant Architect Recruitment 2024 is 21-37 years, calculated as of August 1, 2023, with age relaxation as per rules.
  • Post Name: Assistant Architect
  • Vacancy: 106
  • Qualification (On March 11, 2024): Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture

BPSC Assistant Architect Recruitment 2024 Selection Process: 

The selection process involves three stages:

  • Stage-1: Written Exam
  • Stage-2: Document Verification
  • Stage-3: Medical Examination

How to Apply for BPSC Assistant Architect Recruitment 2024: 

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

  1. Check qualification from the BPSC Assistant Architect Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF.
  2. Click on the “Apply Online” link or visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
  3. Fill out the online application form.
  4. Upload required documents.
  5. Pay the applicable Application Fees.
  6. Print the Application Form for future reference.

Click here to read the official notification. 

 

 

 

 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:22 IST

