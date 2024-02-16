Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:22 IST
BPSC assistant architect recruitment notification 2024 out for 106 vacancies, details here
BPSC Assistant Architect Recruitment Notification 2024 has been released at bpsc.bih.nic.in. There are a total of 106 vacancies. Application begins on Feb 21.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recently issued a notification for the recruitment of 106 Assistant Architects in the state government. The BPSC Assistant Architect Notification 2024 was officially released on February 15, 2024. Eligible candidates are invited to apply online for the BPSC Assistant Architect Vacancy 2024 through the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, starting from February 21, 2024.
- Important Dates:
- Apply start: February 21, 2024
- Apply Last Date: March 11, 2024
- Exam Date: To be notified later
- Application Fees:
- General: Rs. 750/-
- SC/ ST/ PWD/ Female: Rs. 200/-
- Mode of Payment: Online
BPSC Assistant Architect Vacancy Details and Qualification:
- Age Limit: The age limit for BPSC Assistant Architect Recruitment 2024 is 21-37 years, calculated as of August 1, 2023, with age relaxation as per rules.
- Post Name: Assistant Architect
- Vacancy: 106
- Qualification (On March 11, 2024): Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture
BPSC Assistant Architect Recruitment 2024 Selection Process:
The selection process involves three stages:
- Stage-1: Written Exam
- Stage-2: Document Verification
- Stage-3: Medical Examination
How to Apply for BPSC Assistant Architect Recruitment 2024:
Candidates can follow these steps to apply:
- Check qualification from the BPSC Assistant Architect Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF.
- Click on the “Apply Online” link or visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
- Fill out the online application form.
- Upload required documents.
- Pay the applicable Application Fees.
- Print the Application Form for future reference.
Click here to read the official notification.
Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:22 IST
