The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recently issued a notification for the recruitment of 106 Assistant Architects in the state government. The BPSC Assistant Architect Notification 2024 was officially released on February 15, 2024. Eligible candidates are invited to apply online for the BPSC Assistant Architect Vacancy 2024 through the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, starting from February 21, 2024.

Important Dates: Apply start: February 21, 2024 Apply Last Date: March 11, 2024 Exam Date: To be notified later



Application Fees: General: Rs. 750/- SC/ ST/ PWD/ Female: Rs. 200/- Mode of Payment: Online



BPSC Assistant Architect Vacancy Details and Qualification:

Age Limit: The age limit for BPSC Assistant Architect Recruitment 2024 is 21-37 years, calculated as of August 1, 2023, with age relaxation as per rules.

Post Name: Assistant Architect

Vacancy: 106

Qualification (On March 11, 2024): Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture

BPSC Assistant Architect Recruitment 2024 Selection Process:

The selection process involves three stages:

Stage-1: Written Exam

Stage-2: Document Verification

Stage-3: Medical Examination

How to Apply for BPSC Assistant Architect Recruitment 2024:

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Check qualification from the BPSC Assistant Architect Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF. Click on the “Apply Online” link or visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Fill out the online application form. Upload required documents. Pay the applicable Application Fees. Print the Application Form for future reference.

Click here to read the official notification.