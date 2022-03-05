Last Updated:

BPSC Assistant Engineer (civil) Admit Card Out; See How To Check

BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the admit card for Assistant Engineer. Here's how to check.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the admit card for Assistant Engineer. The Advertisement No. 01/2019 (Civil) Written Exam will be conducted on March 12 and 13, 2022. After this, the advertisement numbers 02/2019, 03/2019, and 04/2019 (Electrical/Mechanical/Civil) written exams will be conducted on March 24 and 25, 2022. All those candidates who intend to take the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the BPSC's official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Here is how to download BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2022

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notice that reads, "BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card Download."
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a login page where they will have to enter their registration number, date of birth, captcha code, and submit button. 
  • Step 4: After submitting, the BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Candidates should download the BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card and take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall.

Along with the admit card, the commission has updated the list of candidates found ineligible due to their degree/institution/branch not being as per the advertisement requirement on its website. Candidates can go through the lists and check their roll numbers. Candidates can directly download the BPSC AE ineligible lists by visiting the official website.

