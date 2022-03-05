BPSC Assistant Engineer (civil) Admit Card Out; See How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the admit card for Assistant Engineer. The Advertisement No. 01/2019 (Civil) Written Exam will be conducted on March 12 and 13, 2022. After this, the advertisement numbers 02/2019, 03/2019, and 04/2019 (Electrical/Mechanical/Civil) written exams will be conducted on March 24 and 25, 2022. All those candidates who intend to take the examination can download their admit cards by visiting the BPSC's official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Along with the admit card, the commission has updated the list of candidates found ineligible due to their degree/institution/branch not being as per the advertisement requirement on its website. Candidates can go through the lists and check their roll numbers. Candidates can directly download the BPSC AE ineligible lists by visiting the official website.