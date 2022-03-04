BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam Date Released, Check Official Notification Here

BPSC asst engineer exam date 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on March 3 has released the exam date for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer. The date sheet has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have not themselves registered for BPSC AE Exam 2021-22 can check the notice now. It has been uploaded on the official website of BPSC bpsc.bih.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below.

As per the notice, the exam for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Competitive Examination against the Advt. No. 01/2019 and Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Civil/Mechanical) Competitive Examinations against the Advt. No. 02/2019, 03/2019 & 04/2019 will be conducted on 24 and 25 March 2022.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Hall Ticket: Details

To be noted that the BPSC Assistant Engineer hall ticket will be released a week before the commencement of the exam. The steps to download admit cards have been mentioned below. Candidates should make sure to take its printout to the exam hall as hard copies of the same will not be issued.

Here is how to download BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the notice that reads 'BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card Download'.

Candidates will be redirected to a login page where they will have to enter their registration number, date of birth, captcha code and submit button.

Post submitting, the BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download the BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card and take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

The commission has uploaded the list of candidates found ineligible due to degree/Institution/Branch not being as per advertisement requirement on its website. Candidates can go through the lists and check their roll numbers. Candidates can directly download BPSC AE ineligible lists by visiting the official website.