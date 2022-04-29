BPSC Assistant Engineer Mains Exam Registrations To Begin On May 4

BPSC assistant engineer mains: Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to apply for the mains exam. The registration will begin on May 4 and the deadline to apply will end on May 26, 2022. The official notification can be checked on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Through this recruitment drive, BPSC aims to select candidates to fill 245 vacancies. Selected candidates will be hired as assistant engineers. Following the trends, interview will be conducted for those who will clear mains exam. Post interview final results will be released.

BPSC asst engineer main exam: Check important dates here

Online registration for mains will begin on May 4, 2022

The online registration is scheduled to end on May 26, 2022

The deadline to submit applications through speed post will end on June 8, 2022

The prelims written exam was conducted on March 24 and March 25, 2022

The provisional answer key was released on April 13, 2022

The deadline to raise objections ended on April 25, 2022 (5 pm)

Here is how to check official notification

Step 1: Go to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Important Notice: Date of Commencement of Assistant Engineer, Civil (Advt. No. 03/2020), Assistant Engineer, Civil (Advt. No. 07/2020), Assistant Engineer, Mechanical (Advt. No. 08/2020) and Assistant Engineer, Electrical (Advt. No. 09/2020) Competitive Examinations."

Step 3: The schedule PDF will be displayed on screen, download the same and go through it

Here is the direct link to check BPSC schedule

BPSC recruitment: Check selection process here

Following the pattern BPSC invites applications from eligible candidates first and then those who fulfill the criteria are called for prelims exam. Only those who clear the prelims are eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The last step of recruitment is the interview round. Only those candidates who clear all the rounds are selected for the posts.