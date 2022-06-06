BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2022: Online Application window To Reopen For 373 Posts

BPSC Auditor Exam Registration: In an important notice released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), it is informed that the application process for the main exam for auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) has been extended. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the BPSC official website before the deadline. According to the official notice, the registration window will reopen on June 8, 2022. Candidates must take note that the registration window closes on June 17, 2022, and after that, no application forms will be accepted.

Earlier, the registration window had opened on May 4, 2022, and the online application form submission date was May 26. The Commission had announced that the last date to submit the application form was June 8, 2022, but now the date has been extended. As per the official notice, candidates can send the hard copy of the application form along with other required documents attached to the file by June 27, 2022 to BPSC office in Patna. All the details regarding the UPSC Auditor Main examination will be released after some time. Read the notice.

Online application process deadline extended: Official Notice

BPSC Auditor Exam 2022 | Vacancy details

Through this selection process, a total of 373 posts will be filled in the organization.

Application fees

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 600.

The application fee for SC/ST and female candidates is Rs 150.

Application fees for PWD candidates are Rs 150.

Candidates can make the payment online as well as offline.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should possess a Bachelor's Degree (Commerce/Economics/Statistics/Mathematics) (or MBA (Finance)/CA/ICWA/CS.

Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit: 21 Years

Maximum Age Limit for UR (Male): 37 Years

Maximum Age Limit for UR (Female), BC & EBC: 40 Years

Maximum Age Limit for SC & ST: 42 Years

Age Relaxation is applicable as per rules.

