BPSC Bihar School Teacher Exams: How To Check Center Details Online? Key Notice Issued

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will publish the centre details for the school teachers recruitment exam 2023 today. The Bihar school teachers' exam will be conducted from August 24 to 26. The admit cards have already been released on August 10. However, the admit card had only the mention of the centre code and not the exam centre venue.

How to check BPSC School Teacher Exam Centre Details?

Candidates must note that the centre details will be available on the "Candidate Login' Dashboard from today. Candidates must visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in to access the same. Candidates are required to bring additional copies – one for each shift – of admit cards, sign them in front of the invigilators and hand them over.

BPSC teacher recruitment exam: Important instructions

Candidates have to report to their allotted centres one hour before the exam time. The filled OMR sheet will be sealed in front of the candidates after the exam is over. BPSC asked the candidates to ensure that their OMR sheets are sealed in front of them and then leave the exam hall.

In another notice, BPSC said that the eligibility of candidates for teachers' recruitment will be determined through document verification and candidates who are appearing for CTET/BEd exam must possess qualification exam results by the time of document verification. Those who do not have documentary evidence of the required qualifications at the time of document verification will not be considered for appointment.