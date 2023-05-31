Last Updated:

BPSC Bihar Teachers' Recruitment Notification OUT For 1.7 Lakh Vacancy, Full Details Here

BPSC Bihar Teachers Recruitment Notification 2023 has been released. 1.70 lakh vacancies on offer. Check registration dates, eligibility, pay scale here.

Nandini Verma
BPSC Bihar Teachers Recruitment

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of school teachers. There are a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for the post of school teachers for classes 1 to 5, 9 to 10, 11 and 12. The recruitment will be done under the education department of Bihar. 

Aspirants must note that the online registration window will open on June 15. The last date to apply for BPSC teachers recruitment is July 12, 2023. Check eligibility criteria and vacancy breakup here. 

BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • School Teacher- 1,70,461
  • Primary Teacher (Class 1-5) - 79943
  • Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10)  - 32916
  • Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12) -57602

Bihar School Teachers' Eligibility Criteria

Primary Teacher (Class 1-5)- Candidates should have passed class 12th and must have a degree in D.Ed/ B.Ed/ B.El.Ed. They should also have qualified CTET/ BTET.

Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10)- Candidates should have a graduate degree and a degree in B.Ed./ B.El.Ed. They should have also passed STET.

Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12)- Candidates should have a post-graduate degree along with a degree in B.Ed./ B.El.ED and must have passed STET.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a written exam. The questions will be objective in nature. Questions will be asked from language and general studies papers. 

Click here to read BPSC Bihar Teachers Recruitment Notification 2023

Age Limit 

Minimum 18 Years
Maximum 37 Years (General). 

Bihar Teachers' Salary

  • Class 1-5: Rs 25,000
  • Class 1-9: Rs 31,000
  • Classes 11-12: Rs 32,000
