BPSC Bihar Teachers' Recruitment Notification OUT For 1.7 Lakh Vacancy, Full Details Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of school teachers. There are a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for the post of school teachers for classes 1 to 5, 9 to 10, 11 and 12. The recruitment will be done under the education department of Bihar.

Aspirants must note that the online registration window will open on June 15. The last date to apply for BPSC teachers recruitment is July 12, 2023. Check eligibility criteria and vacancy breakup here.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

School Teacher- 1,70,461

Primary Teacher (Class 1-5) - 79943

Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10) - 32916

Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12) -57602

Bihar School Teachers' Eligibility Criteria

Primary Teacher (Class 1-5)- Candidates should have passed class 12th and must have a degree in D.Ed/ B.Ed/ B.El.Ed. They should also have qualified CTET/ BTET.

Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10)- Candidates should have a graduate degree and a degree in B.Ed./ B.El.Ed. They should have also passed STET.

Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12)- Candidates should have a post-graduate degree along with a degree in B.Ed./ B.El.ED and must have passed STET.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a written exam. The questions will be objective in nature. Questions will be asked from language and general studies papers.

Age Limit

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 37 Years (General).

Bihar Teachers' Salary