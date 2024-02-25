Advertisement

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released notification for the recruitment of Bihar Block Horticulture Officers 2024, aiming to fill 318 vacancies in the Horticulture Directorate under the Bihar Agriculture Department. Applications will be accepted from March 1, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply through the official BPSC website, onlinebpsc.bih.nic.in, until March 21, 2024. The application process involves the following steps:

Steps to Apply for BPSC Block Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2024

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Click on the ‘Bihar BPSC Block Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2024’ application link. Complete the registration form and pay the required fee. Review the form and submit it. Download and print a copy for future reference.

BPSC Block Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Requirements

Candidates should be between 21 and 37 years old as of August 1, 2023, with relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates. A Bachelor's degree in either Horticulture Science (BSc Horti) or Agriculture Science (BSc Agri) from a recognized University or Institute.

Click here for official notification.