BPSC CDPO Admit Card 2022 Released, Exam On May 15; Here's How To Download

Image: Shutterstock
BPSC Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). All those candidates who want to download their admit cards can do so by visiting the official websites: bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. As per the schedule, the BPSC CDPO Prelims exam 2022 has been scheduled to be held on May 15 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM at 21 district centers. Through this recruitment process, a total of 55 seats for child development project officers will be filled in the state Social Welfare Department. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam, followed by the main exam and a personality test/interview round.
To download the admit card, candidates need to enter credentials like user name and password. In case, where candidates find that their photograph and signature on the admit card are not visible, they can visit the examination centre on the day of the examination to get their images corrected. Candidates must note that they need to attach a colour photograph attested by a gazetted officer at their designated place by completely filling out the declaration form available on the official website. It is strongly recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website of BPSC for fresh details and more information.