BPSC CDPO Prelims Answer Key 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

BPSC CDPO Answer Key: The prelims answer key for the post of Child Development Project Officer has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). All those candidates who have appeared in the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can download the BPSC CDPO Prelims Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. The preliminary competitive examination for the Child Development Project Officer posts was conducted by the Commission on May 15, 2022.

Along with the answer key, the Commission has also uploaded the PDF of the answer key for the general knowledge for all the test booklet series A, B, C, and D on its official website. In case, candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections. Candidates must take note that they will have to send the relevant documents as proof in the prescribed format given on the short notification and send the same by speed post on or before June 17, 2022, to the address given on the short notification.

Vacancy details

The exam is being held for the recruitment of 55 posts of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department.

Selection criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by the main exam and personality test/interview round.

Here's how to download BPSC CDPO Prelims Answer Key 2022

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of BPSC to download the BPSC CDPO Prelims Answer Key 2022. candidates need to visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the notification link that reads' Important Notice: Invitation of Objection to Answers of Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 15..05.2022. (Advt. No. 03/2021). Provisional Answer Keys General Knowledge – Booklet Series A, B, C, D.' flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: The pdf of the CDPO Prelims Answer Key 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the BPSC CDPO Prelims Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.

Use the direct link given here to download BPSC CDPO Answer Key 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative