BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For 40K Posts, Here's Direct Link

BPSC Recruitment: Bihar Public Service Commission is inviting applications for over 40 thousand vacancies of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. The application link has been activated today at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and interested candidates should make sure to apply by April 24, 2022. To be noted that any application submitted post deadline will not be accepted or even considered in any case. Recruitment details like age limit, eligibility and salary are out and can be checked here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by following the step-by-step guide mentioned below.
BPSC Head teacher Recruitment: Check important dates here
- Notification related to BPSC vacancies was released on March 23, 2022
- The application link is scheduled to be activated on March 28, 2022
- The last date to apply is April 24, 2022
BPSC head teacher recruitment: Vacancy details
- No. of posts: A total of 40,506 vacancies will be filled by the board. Out of these, 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates
- Educational Qualification: Interested candidates must hold a degree of graduation from any recognized university. The minimum percentage required to be eligible is 50. Candidates must know that 5% relaxation of marks will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. Applicants should have qualified D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.
- Work Experience: Candidates should have completed minimum 8 years of regular service as basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary teacher/Urban Elementary Teacher under Panchayat Raj Institutions and urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teacher of Panchayati Raj Institutions or Urban bodies lnstitutions whose services are confirmed.
- Application Fee: General category candidates will be charged with an application fee of Rs. 750. Candidates from SC/ST/Female Candidates/PwD category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 200.
- Selection process: Candidates will have to clear a written test which will be organised by the commission later. As of now, the date for conducting exam has not been announced by the Board. It has been mentioned in the recruitment notice that interview will not be conducted under this recruitment.
- Check exam pattern: A total of 150 questions will be asked out of which 75 will be from general studies and 75 from DELED. Each question is supposed to carry one mark and as a part of negative marking, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer
Direct link to apply for BPSC head teacher vacancies
Step-by-step guide to apply for BPSC head teacher vacancies
- Step 1: Interested candidates, after checking the eligibility should go to the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link "Important Notice, Advertisement and Instructions for Applying Online for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 04/2022)" (To be noted that the direct link has not been activated yet)
- Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to generate their login credentials generated
- Step 4: Go back to the homepage and click on log in, post logging in enter all the required details. Attach the documents and pay the application fee
- Step 5: Submit the form and take its printout for future reference