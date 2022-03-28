BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For 40K Posts, Here's Direct Link

BPSC Recruitment: Bihar Public Service Commission is inviting applications for over 40 thousand vacancies of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. The application link has been activated today at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and interested candidates should make sure to apply by April 24, 2022. To be noted that any application submitted post deadline will not be accepted or even considered in any case. Recruitment details like age limit, eligibility and salary are out and can be checked here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by following the step-by-step guide mentioned below.

BPSC Head teacher Recruitment: Check important dates here

Notification related to BPSC vacancies was released on March 23, 2022

The application link is scheduled to be activated on March 28, 2022

The last date to apply is April 24, 2022

BPSC head teacher recruitment: Vacancy details

No. of posts: A total of 40,506 vacancies will be filled by the board. Out of these, 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates

A total of 40,506 vacancies will be filled by the board. Out of these, 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates Educational Qualification: Interested candidates must hold a degree of graduation from any recognized university. The minimum percentage required to be eligible is 50. Candidates must know that 5% relaxation of marks will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. Applicants should have qualified D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.

Interested candidates must hold a degree of graduation from any recognized university. The minimum percentage required to be eligible is 50. Candidates must know that 5% relaxation of marks will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. Applicants should have qualified D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed. Work Experience: Candidates should have completed minimum 8 years of regular service as basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary teacher/Urban Elementary Teacher under Panchayat Raj Institutions and urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teacher of Panchayati Raj Institutions or Urban bodies lnstitutions whose services are confirmed.

Candidates should have completed minimum 8 years of regular service as basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary teacher/Urban Elementary Teacher under Panchayat Raj Institutions and urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teacher of Panchayati Raj Institutions or Urban bodies lnstitutions whose services are confirmed. Application Fee: General category candidates will be charged with an application fee of Rs. 750. Candidates from SC/ST/Female Candidates/PwD category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 200.

General category candidates will be charged with an application fee of Rs. 750. Candidates from SC/ST/Female Candidates/PwD category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 200. Selection process: Candidates will have to clear a written test which will be organised by the commission later. As of now, the date for conducting exam has not been announced by the Board. It has been mentioned in the recruitment notice that interview will not be conducted under this recruitment.

Candidates will have to clear a written test which will be organised by the commission later. As of now, the date for conducting exam has not been announced by the Board. It has been mentioned in the recruitment notice that interview will not be conducted under this recruitment. Check exam pattern: A total of 150 questions will be asked out of which 75 will be from general studies and 75 from DELED. Each question is supposed to carry one mark and as a part of negative marking, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer

Direct link to apply for BPSC head teacher vacancies

Step-by-step guide to apply for BPSC head teacher vacancies