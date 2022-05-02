BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For Over 40K Vacancies Ends Today

BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission is gearing up to close the application window for recruitment of BPSC Head Teacher in the Primary School under the Education Department on May 2, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply by the deadline. Any applications submitted post-deadline will not be considered by the Commission.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40,506 vacancies will be filled by the board. Out of these, 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates. Earlier the application date was scheduled to end on April 22, 2022. BPSC last month announced that the application deadline has been extended to May 2, 2022. The application edit window will be activated on May 3 and the deadline to apply will end on May 9, 2022. The application steps to apply for this recruitment can be checked here.

BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for BPSC vacancies

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads "Important Notice, Advertisement and Instructions for Applying Online for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 04/2022)"

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to generate their login credentials

Step 4: Use the login credentials to log in and fill the required details

Step 5: Attach the documents and pay the application fee before submitting the form

Step 5: Submit the form and take its printout for future reference

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Check eligibility criteria

Candidates must hold a degree of graduation from any recognized university. The minimum percentage required to be eligible is 50. Candidates must know that 5% relaxation of marks will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. Applicants should have qualified D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.

Candidates should have completed minimum 8 years of regular service as basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary teacher/Urban Elementary Teacher under Panchayat Raj Institutions and urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teacher of Panchayati Raj Institutions or Urban bodies institutions whose services are confirmed.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Check application fee details here