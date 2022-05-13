BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022: Exam To Be Held On May 25; Check Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
BPSC Head Master Exam 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC headmaster exam date through a notification. The notification states that the exam will be conducted on May 25, 2022. All those candidates who have registered their names for the exam are advised to keep a check on the official website for fresh updates.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6421 vacancies for the post of headmaster in Bihar senior secondary schools will be filled. Initially, the last date to submit the application form was March 28, 2022. The deadline was extended twice, and the last day to submit applications was April 21, 2022.
Official Notice
Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.