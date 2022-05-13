BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022: Exam To Be Held On May 25; Check Details

BPSC Head Master Exam 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC headmaster exam date through a notification. The notification states that the exam will be conducted on May 25, 2022. All those candidates who have registered their names for the exam are advised to keep a check on the official website for fresh updates.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6421 vacancies for the post of headmaster in Bihar senior secondary schools will be filled. Initially, the last date to submit the application form was March 28, 2022. The deadline was extended twice, and the last day to submit applications was April 21, 2022.

Official Notice

BPSC Head Master exam date announced: Here is how to view the official notification

Step 1: To check the BPSC Head Master exam date candidates need to visit the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "Important Notice: Date of Commencement of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2022)"

Step 3: The PDF will be opened up on the screen. Candidates should go through the same

Step 4: Print or save a screenshot of the exam notice for future reference.

Step 5: Here is the direct link to check the exam date PDF.

BPSC headmaster vacancy: Eligibility to apply