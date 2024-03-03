Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 09:15 IST

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment Notification 2024 Out for 40,247 vacancies; Eligibility Criteria here

There are a total of 40,247 vacancies available for Headteacher positions in primary schools under the Education Department, Bihar. Check full details here.

Teacher in classroom
representative | Image:shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for Headteacher positions, inviting applications from eligible candidates. There are a total of 40,247 vacancies available for Headteacher positions in primary schools under the Education Department, Bihar. The application process is set to commence on March 11 and will remain open until April 2. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Vacancy Details: The BPSC Recruitment 2024 aims to fill a total of 40,247 vacancies for Headteacher positions in primary schools under the Education Department, Bihar.

Application Fee:

  • General Category: ₹750/-
  • Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, as well as all reserved and unreserved women candidates: ₹200/-

BPSC Head Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Candidates aspiring for the BPSC Head Teacher position must meet the following eligibility criteria as per the Bihar Primary School Head Teacher Rules, 2024:

All trained elementary teachers, as defined in Rule 2 (ix) of Bihar Primary School Head Teacher Rules, 2024, who are employed by the local bodies and are covered by the corresponding Local Body Teacher Rules, 2020, are eligible to apply.

This includes teachers appointed under the Bihar State School Teacher (Appointment, Transfer, Disciplinary Action and Service Conditions) Rules, 2023, and Bihar School Special Teacher Rules, 2023.

To be eligible for application, candidates must fulfill the following requirements:

  • Possess a minimum of 8 years of teaching experience in government primary schools.
  • Be 58 years of age or younger as of August 1, 2024.

Prospective candidates meeting these eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply for the BPSC Head Teacher position.

How to Apply for BPSC Recruitment 2024:

  1. Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Register on the website and proceed with the application process.
  3. Fill out the application form with accurate details.
  4. Upload all the required documents as per the specifications provided.
  5. Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.
  6. After successful submission, keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference.

Click here for BPSC head teacher recruitment official notification 2024.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 09:15 IST

