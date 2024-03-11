Advertisement

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to commence the registration process for headmaster and head teacher vacancies starting today on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,061 headmaster posts and 40,247 vacancies for head teachers in primary schools under the Bihar education department.

Prospective candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can register for these positions until April 2. Applicants falling under the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and female categories will need to pay a registration fee of Rs 200.

How to Apply for BPSC Headmaster, Head Teacher Recruitment

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of BPSC, which is bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Registration: Click on ‘Apply Online’ tab and then click for the headmaster and head teacher recruitment. Click on it to start the registration process.

Fill in Details: Fill in all the required details accurately in the registration form. Ensure that you provide correct personal information, educational qualifications, contact details, etc.

Upload Documents: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents such as your photograph, signature, educational certificates, and any other documents as specified in the application form.

Pay Application Fee: Pay the application fee online using the available payment options. The fee amount varies for different categories, so make sure to check the fee details before making the payment.

Review Application: Double-check all the information provided in the application form to avoid any errors. Make sure everything is accurate and up-to-date.

Submit Application: After reviewing, submit your application form. Once submitted, you may not be able to make any changes, so ensure everything is correct.

Print Confirmation: After successfully submitting the application form, take a printout of the confirmation page or the filled-in application form for your reference.

BPSC Head Teacher, Headmaster Exam Pattern

The written exam for headmaster and head teacher vacancies will comprise two parts - Part I and Part II. Part I will consist of a general studies paper covering topics related to the higher secondary school syllabus, including primary mathematics and mental ability, national and international events, general science, Indian national movement, geography, and Indian politics. Part II will be based on the BEd syllabus.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Bihar headmaster recruitment, candidates must be Indian citizens and residents of Bihar. They should hold a postgraduate degree with a minimum of 50% marks. Additionally, candidates from SC, ST, Extremely Backward Class, Backward Class, PwD, women, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories will receive a 5% relaxation in the qualifying degree. It is mandatory for candidates to have cleared the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). However, those already working in schools affiliated with different boards such as CBSE, ICSE, or BSEB are exempted from providing TET scores.

Click here for Head Teacher Recruitment Notification.

Headmaster Recruitment Notification.

For applicants interested in the Bihar primary school head teacher positions, they must fulfill Rule 2 (ix) of the Bihar Primary School Head Teacher Rules, 2024. This includes teachers appointed under Bihar State School Teacher (Appointment, Transfer, Disciplinary Action, and Service Conditions) Rules, 2023, and Bihar School Special Teacher Rules, 2023. Additionally, candidates should possess a minimum of 8 years of teaching experience in government primary schools and should be 58 years old or younger as of August 1.