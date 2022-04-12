BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Application Deadline For 6421 Posts Extended Again

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has once again extended the deadline to apply for BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022. There are a total of 6421 vacancies for the post of headmaster in Bihar senior secondary schools. Initially, the last date to submit the application form was March 28.

However, BPSC had earlier extended the deadline till April 11. Now the registration deadline has been extended up to April 21. Morevoer, the deadline to make changes or edit the application form has also been extended. The candidates who are applying for the BPSC Headmaster recruitment 2022 will be able to edit their forms till April 30. Earlier, the deadline to make corrections in the form was April 8 which has been revised.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022

Candidates who wants to apply for BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022 must visit the official website- onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

A direct link to apply has also been provided below. Aspirants can check the eligibility criteria and other details here in the article.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum required age to apply is 31 years and the upper age limit is 47 years

Interested candidates must hold a post-graduate degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks.

Candidates must hold a B.Ed, B.A.Ed, or B.Sc.Ed from an accredited institution.

Candidates must have passed the "Teacher Eligibility Test," which was conducted for teachers hired in or after 2012.

The pay scale for the BPSC headmaster post is Rs 35,000.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of scores they will secure in the written examination.

No interview will be conducted.

Candidates belonging to General OBC/other states will have to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Females, SC, ST, and PH category candidates will have to pay Rs 200. The fee can be paid online or through Bank Challan.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: For applying, interested candidates should go to the official website of onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the apply online link which will be beside 'Headmaster in senior secondary schools under education department'

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to feed in all the required details

Step 4: Upload any necessary documents, such as address proof, educational credentials, signatures, and pay the application fee

Step 5: Post submitting the candidates are advised to take a printout of the document for future needs.

