BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Exam Date Announced, Check Schedule PDF Here

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC headmaster exam date through a notification. The notification reads that the exam may be conducted on May 31, 2022. To be noted that the exam date is tentative in nature. Therefore, candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6421 vacancies for the post of headmaster in Bihar senior secondary schools will be filled. Initially, the last date to submit the application form was March 28, 2022. The deadline was extended twice and the last day to submit applications was April 21, 2022. Those who have filled the form can change or edit the application form till April 30, 2022.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment: Check Vacancy Details

In order to be eligible to apply, candidates had to be minimum of 31 years of age and the upper age limit is 47 years

Only those who had a post-graduate degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks were eligible to apply

Candidates must have passed the "Teacher Eligibility Test," which was conducted for teachers hired in or after 2012.

After being selected, candidates will be given a salary of Rs. 35,000 for BPSC headmaster post

Candidates will be selected on the basis of scores they will secure in the written examination. No interview will be conducted.

Candidates belonging to General OBC/other states had to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Females, SC, ST, and PH category candidates had to pay Rs 200. The fee had to be paid online or through Bank Challan.

Here is how to view official notification

Go to the official website

Click on the link which reads, "Important Notice: Date of Commencement of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2022)"

The PDF will be opened up on the screen, candidates should go through the same

Here is the direct link to check exam date PDF

BPSC headmaster vacancy: Eligibility to apply