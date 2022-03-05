BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Here's Direct Link To Apply For Over 6400 Vacancies

BPSC headmaster recruitment: The Bihar Public Service Commission has activated the recruitment link for the post of headmaster in senior secondary schools under the State Education Department. Through this recruitment drive, BPSC aims to hire 6421 candidates for headmaster posts in senior secondary schools in Bihar Interested candidates can check the eligibility and other detail here. BPSC headmaster recruitment application steps and age limit have also been mentioned below.

For more details related to BPSC vacancy, candidates can go to the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The direct link to apply has also been mentioned below. The official notice released by BPSC highlights that the pay scale for the post is Rs 35,000. The minimum required age to apply is 31 years and the upper age limit is 47 years. Candidates will be selected on the basis of scores they will secure in the written examination. To be noted that no interview will be conducted.

Here is the direct link to apply

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Minimum required eligibility

Interested candidates must hold a post-graduate degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks.

Candidates must hold a B.Ed, B.A.Ed, or B.Sc.Ed from an accredited institution.

Candidates must have passed the "Teacher Eligibility Test," which was conducted for teachers hired in or after 2012.

BPSC School Headmaster Vacany: Application fees

Candidates belonging to general OBC/other states will have to pay Rs 750 as application fee

Females, SC, ST, and PH will have to pay Rs 200.

BPSC School Headmaster Recruitment: Check Important Dates Here

Application link has been activated on March 5, 2022

The deadline to register is March 28, 2022

The admit card release date and exam date has not been announced yet

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply for the BPSC headmasters vacancy