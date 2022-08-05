BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022 Result Announced, Here's List Of Qualified Candidates

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the result for the recruitment exam which was conducted for the post of Headmaster. Registered candidates who took the exam can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. In order to check the result, students should be ready with their application or registration number and password. The direct link to check result PDF has been attached below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

The BPSC Headmaster written exam was held on May 31, 2022. The exam was conducted across 25 exam centres in Patna. A total of 13,055 candidates appeared for the exam. Through this recruitment drive, BPSC aims to fill 6421 posts of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools in Bihar.

However, only 421 candidates have been declared qualified. The marks of the candidates who appeared for the exam will be displayed on the official website under the “marks sheet” column. A step-by-step guide to download call letters is mentioned below.

Follow these steps to download BPSC Headmaster result

Step 1: In order to download the result, registered candidates should go to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the result link for ‘Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2022)‘

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting, the Headmaster result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the results and download it

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment: Check vacancy details