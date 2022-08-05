BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022 Result Announced, Here's List Of Qualified Candidates

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the result for the recruitment exam which was conducted for the post of Headmaster. Registered candidates who took the exam can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. In order to check the result, students should be ready with their application or registration number and password. The direct link to check result PDF has been attached below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.
The BPSC Headmaster written exam was held on May 31, 2022. The exam was conducted across 25 exam centres in Patna. A total of 13,055 candidates appeared for the exam. Through this recruitment drive, BPSC aims to fill 6421 posts of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools in Bihar.
However, only 421 candidates have been declared qualified. The marks of the candidates who appeared for the exam will be displayed on the official website under the “marks sheet” column. A step-by-step guide to download call letters is mentioned below.
Follow these steps to download BPSC Headmaster result
- Step 1: In order to download the result, registered candidates should go to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the result link for ‘Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2022)‘
- Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit
- Step 4: Post submitting, the Headmaster result will be displayed on screen
- Step 5: Go through the results and download it
- Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference
BPSC Headmaster Recruitment: Check vacancy details
- For applying candidates had to be minimum of 31 years of age and the upper age limit is 47 years
- Only those who had a post-graduate degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks were eligible to apply
- Candidates must have passed the "Teacher Eligibility Test," which was conducted for teachers hired in or after 2012.
- After being selected, candidates will be given a salary of Rs. 35,000 for BPSC headmaster post
- Candidates will be selected on the basis of scores they will secure in the written examination. No interview will be conducted.
- Candidates belonging to General OBC/other states had to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Females, SC, ST, and PH category candidates had to pay Rs 200. The fee had to be paid online or through Bank Challan.